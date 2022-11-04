Not Available

Organics begins with the observation of a Zorro mask and a distorted / veiled woman's face. A shot of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris develops into a women's foot scene which leads to a longer kiss scene punctuated by an explosion, falling leaves, a tank, touching hands, a hand in a plaster cast, bunches of grass and a dark cellar door. After observation of a skeleton detail, the found footage actors become involved in slowly feeling each others body. A man swings a necklace back and forth like a pendulum, a head being bandaged, attempts at face make-up, details of operations... in a flickering, pumping screen light until, in the end, "Hey Joe" centres the picture briefly with his penis. After the hand movements which follow, the veiled face of a woman appears again, longer this time, to be observed by "Hey Joe" until the film floodlight is turned off.