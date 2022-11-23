Not Available

Original 4 projector piece with colored filters transcribed to 35mm film by Pat O’Neill and transferred to 1080 HD digital. "The middle film in a life-time to make trilogy, ‘ORGASAMATIC’ [the ‘a’ placed intentional between the ’s’ & ‘m’] picks up where ‘Sappho and Jerry’ ended in 1978, and ‘Mona Lisa Smiles (Again and Again)’ concludes in 2015. Moving away from the high-tech optical printing of ‘Sappho and Jerry’ led to the hand-printing and self-processing of films that were then screened on multiple projectors onto multiple screens. ‘ORGASAMATIC’ is the most extreme of these hand-made films in that the imagery is comprised from 35mm still picture negatives that depict persons on fire, children and men I knew that burned repeated times in real life and on film.” - Bruce Posner