Orgasmo perverso

Marga Lopez (Lina Romay) and Rosalba Villa (Ana Stern) are two prostitutes in a small, corrupt South American village. Marga falls in love with Chano (Antonio Mayans acting as "Robert Foster"), a freedom fighter posing as a guard at the local prison, which is run by the corrupt Governor Blanco (Ricardo Palacios) and a sadistic wardress (Veronica Setton). Marga and Rosalba are arrested for hiding Chano, who escapes back to the prison before he is caught. After various tortures and indignities, Chano helps Marga and Rosalba to escape and tells them he will meet them with a boat at the port on the other side of a wooded area.