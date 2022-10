Not Available

Orgy of Blood is an erotic vampire tale set in a surreal world of pleasure and betrayal. Fosco, a 300 year old vampire, lives in a beautiful mansion with his wife Sabina and their son Dimitri. Their lives are a non-stop lust orgy where anything goes and always does! Until, Fauna (a naive young woman) and her boyfriend Micah show up and turn the ecstasy-driven clan into murderous back-stabbers, hell-bent on revenge and power.