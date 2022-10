Not Available

Nino crosses a vast waste ground in the outskirts of Tbilisi. This young Georgian woman tries to push her life forward, but it's not going to be easy. In the remote mountains of the Caucasus, solitary Beqa is visited by his nephew Tazo, a refugee from the Russian bombings. When the echoes of the war still persist, both lives are crossed by this bittersweet story of silences and cigarettes.