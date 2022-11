Not Available

Oridathoru Phayalvaan is a 1981 Malayalam film written, edited and directed by P. Padmarajan. The film is a folk parable about the success and failure in the life of a wrestler. Having an unusual and different plot, the movie was critically acclaimed. It stars Rashid, Nedumudi Venu and Jayanthi in the lead roles. It won the award for Best Script at the Kuala Lumpur International Film Festival, and a Gold Medal at the Asian Film Festival.