Orides, Onde Ninguém Mais

The movie tells the story of Orides Fontella (1940-1998), from her childhood in São João da Boa Vista (São Paulo, Brazil) to her death. The documentary contains 15 interviews with friends, parents and researches of her poetic legacy, among them Orides biographer, Gustavo de Castro, close friends, such as Dora Avânzi e Gerda Schröeder, and the editor responsible for the popularization of her work, Luis Fernando Emediato. The movie production visited places where Fontella lived, rescued documents, and also one of her last poems, as yet unpublished. The film was produced over two years, in locations in São João da Boa Vista, Campos do Jordão, São Paulo, Campinas and Poços de Caldas. Besides documentary elements, the movie adopts fiction resources to approach memories, curiosities and anxieties of the personage. The film features 12 actors, with highlights for Anna Cláudia Zanetti, who interpreted Orides, and Diego Fracari, in the role of the Orides' father.