Original Copy

Not Available

The heroes, heroines and villains of Bollywood cinema act out their parts in the hand-painted, one-of-a-kind movie posters that Sheikh Rehman still makes for an old Hindi movie palace in Mumbai. But modernity is taking over and the audiences that have come in for generations for refuge and entertainment are dwindling. With the theatre facing potential demolition, marketing has turned to more plastic movie posters to lure in more people, replacing the need for Rehman’s original work. But Rehman is still lord and master over his workshop, ignoring the theatre managers’ instructions and bossing around his assistants so that he can paint the perfect movie scene.