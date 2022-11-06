Original Striking Taiji Sanshou

Not Available

Striking Taiji Sanshou belongs to Ziran Men (Nature School Martial Art). It possesses some elements of Taiji, while differs a lot from Taiji, for its movements are composed by taking apart those of Taiji and restructuring them. Striking Taiji Sanshou aims at providing the practitioners with the most effective methods to gain victory in fight, thus, it contains both elements of Internal Arts and External Arts, and tools like Taiji Pole, Taiji Ball and so on, will be utilized as supplementary.