Orion no Satsui Yori: Jouji no Houteishiki

Toshihiko’s father, Kozo is a conservative egoist who runs a jeweler and is trying to hold down people with financial strength. Therefore, Toshihiko’s mother · son also can divorce without being able to endure Kozo’s domineering. Since then Toshihiko had an antipathy to Kozo. Eventually Kozo will welcome young and beautiful Asako to his wife. As Toshihiko embraces her feelings of thought to Asako, he sees opportunities for revenge on Kozo. As Toshihiko Asako occasionally confused in going silently and going out, she traps her. And Asako secretly met with Mr. Kitahata of an old lover... Based on a short story by Azusa Katsume.