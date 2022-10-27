Orkney Snork Nie (Die Movie)

Not Available

We go on vacation to Margate with the van Tonder Family. Hendrik wants to go fishing, the kids swim and play Yollie and Maggie wants to sunbathe and Ouboet has a self built modded speedboat (Spuitpoep II) which he wants to test out at sea. Their dream vacation gets sabotaged by a Joburg company, who wants to buy the caravan park where they are vacationing to demolish it and build a shopping mall. But then they get to deal with the van Tonders who doesn't let anyone mess with them. Hillarious from beginning to end.