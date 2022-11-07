Not Available

Orlando furioso

    Made in 1974 in honor of Ariosto's quincentenary, Luca Ronconi televised version of Orlando Furioso recreated his highly praised stage performance from 1969. Using a highly stylized theatricality and baroque lighting, it's usually considered one of the high points of Italian television. Cast includes Massimo Foschi, Edmonda Aldini, Ottavia Piccolo, Luigi Diberti, Marilù Tolo, Spiro Focas, Hiram Keller, Ettore Manni and Mariangela Melato.

    Cast

    		Edmonda AldiniBradamante
    		Massimo FoschiOrlando
    		Luigi DibertiRuggiero

