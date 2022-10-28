Ormayundo Ee Mukham

Not Available

Goutham is a young businessman who lives with his mother and grandmother. Goutham's mother Vasundara Devi is the head of their family business. Vasundara Devi is a strict mother; but grand motheris extremely friendly with Goutham. Apporva is Goutham's best pal. Then enters Nithya, a sand animation artist. Goutham meets Nithya and after a series of incidents, the couple falls in love. But Nithya, who has a memory loss problem due to a major accident,can't remember anything more than a day. This problem creates obstacles in Goutham and Nithya's relationship and this forms the crux of the story.