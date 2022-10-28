Not Available

Ormayundo Ee Mukham

  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Goutham is a young businessman who lives with his mother and grandmother. Goutham's mother Vasundara Devi is the head of their family business. Vasundara Devi is a strict mother; but grand motheris extremely friendly with Goutham. Apporva is Goutham's best pal. Then enters Nithya, a sand animation artist. Goutham meets Nithya and after a series of incidents, the couple falls in love. But Nithya, who has a memory loss problem due to a major accident,can't remember anything more than a day. This problem creates obstacles in Goutham and Nithya's relationship and this forms the crux of the story.

Cast

Vineeth SreenivasanGautham
Namitha PramodNithya
Aju VargheseApoorva
RohiniVasundhara Devi
Soumya SadanandanNeethu
LakshmiGautham's grand mother

