Ὄρνιθες - Ornithes

Not Available

Set in Haiti, more precisely in the places affected by the 2010 tsunami, Ornithes shows us the attempt of theatre director Gabriel Abrantes to stage an as faithful as possible adaptation of The Birds by Aristophanes. However, his pedantic attitude dulls the locals, who start to rebel against his impositions. Spaced out by imaginative stories about wives transformed into goats and offered as gifts to Gods, Abrantes's revision is a game of mirrors, in which a fantastic tale alternates with another, representing a vibrant and colorful context where folklore, myth and modern myths such as Robert Patterson of Twilight overlap each other.