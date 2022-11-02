Not Available

In 1996, Tsurisaki Kiyotaka, one of Japan’s most infamous death photographers, ventured into the center of Hell itself- the Rue Morgue neighborhood of Bogota, Colombia. With death and murder rampant, the corpses eventually find their way to embalmer Froilan Orozco, who has been tending the dead for over 50 years. It only makes sense the two would become acquaintances. Over the next few years Kiyotaka filmed Orozco at work, embalming everyone from murder victims to the elderly. Orozco the Embalmer (Orozco el Embalsamador) is the result, a gut wrenching look at corpses and the man who prepares them.