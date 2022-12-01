Orphan: First Kill

After escaping from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Leena Klammer travels to America by impersonating Esther, the missing daughter of a wealthy family. But when her mask starts to slip, she is put against a mother who will protect her family from the murderous “child” at any cost.
|Isabelle Fuhrman
|Leena Klammer / Esther Albright
|Julia Stiles
|Tricia Albright
|Rossif Sutherland
|Allen Albright
|Hiro Kanagawa
|Detective Donnan
|Matthew Finlan
|Gunnar Albright
|Stephanie Sy
|Flight Attendant
