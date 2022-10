Not Available

The friends Ikko, Amalia, Babb, Murmel and Ling are playing in the marching band "Gamle Tomter". The norwegian marching band competition is closing in and while somebody is hoping to get a new girlfriend others are hoping to get renowned for their great musical talent. However, there is one big "thing", or better said a certain person that is standing in their way: Their chief conductor, the famous cornet player Elsebeth Bull.