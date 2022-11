Not Available

Dmitriy Salita is a Russian immigrant, professional boxer and a religious Jew. ORTHODOX STANCE portrays Dmitriy's maturation in each of these disparate communities, and the seemingly incompatible cultures and characters working together to support his rare and remarkable devotion to both Orthodox Judaism and the pursuit of a professional boxing title. In the end the film is about more than just boxing and religion, but about a young man's search for meaning in life.