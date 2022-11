Not Available

A stunning upset capped a night of action packed fights on Saturday’s SHOWTIME CHAMPIONHIP BOXING telecast from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. Josesito Lopez, a hungry and dangerous 140-pound contender, came up in weight and stopped “Vicious” Victor Ortiz via ninth-round technical knockout in a thrilling bout that will be a contender for Upset of the Year. “I told everyone that I was going to shock the world,” said Lopez, who captured the WBC Silver Welterweight belt.