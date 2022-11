Not Available

Anamika, a post-graduate student, along with her friends visit the Javadi Hills to make a study on the tribals who live there. During her stay, she befriends a tribal girl named Gangamma. Upon returning home, she wishes to do something for uplifting the lives of the people. She is encouraged in this regard by her father, and Agni, a journalist. After a while, Anamika goes to Javadi Hills and gets to know that Gangamma is dead.