Not Available

Appu (Nedumudi) is struggling to make ends meet while doing odd jobs and trying to find a more stable job. In the meanwhile he meets Amminikutty (Madhavi) with whom he falls in love. He however lies to her and makes her believe that he has a well paying government job. In the meanwhile Amminikutty's cousin, Das (Mammotty) arrives in town to further complicate Appu's plans.