Not Available

Oru Kudumba Chithram is a 2012 Indian Malayalam film, directed by Ramesh Thampi and produced by Kanakam Subair, Manu Sreekandapuram and Ramesh Kumar. The film stars Kalabhavan Mani, Lakshmi Sharma, Jagathy Sreekumar and Suraj Venjaramoodu in lead roles. The film had musical score by Anil Pongumoodu and Indrajith Ramesh