Oru Marubhoomi Kadha

Madhavan Nair (Mohanlal) has over the years, finally managed to start leading a comfortable life in Abudhabi, when Meenakshi (Lekshmi Rai) drops into his life from heaven. Love strikes, and in no time breaks, and a disheartened Nair finds himself lost in the desert along with Abdu (Mukesh), who spells disaster. The duo runs into Eliana (Bhavana), who has been kidnapped, and together they devise a new plan to mint some easy money.