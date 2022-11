Not Available

The story is set in a fisherman village in the western coast of Kerala. The story revolves around the antagonist Chemparundu (Thiagarajan) who is responsible for many murders in the village. Karthu, the daughter of Chemparundu falls for Chanthu (Vineeth), an orphan. As the story progresses, Unnikrishnan(K. B. Ganesh Kumar), a young man with mysterious intentions arrives at the village for fishing business.