Unwanted by the other members of his family, Theri, a scrap yard worker, turns an alcoholic after the death of his mother. However, his life undergoes a sea change after his sister-in-law delivers a girl child. He turns a new leaf, the reason for his transformation being his belief that his mother has reborn as his niece. He promptly assumes the responsibility of protecting and providing for the child. It is under these circumstances that his brother ends up having a fight with a sex worker. The spat turns ugly and results in a tragedy...