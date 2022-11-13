Not Available

Oru Veedu Iru Vasal is a 1990 Indian Tamil language Drama film directed by K. Balachander starring Yamini, Kumaresh and Ganesh. Contrived and manipulating, yet tugging at your heart. This is actually two movies put together. Their connection is contrived and hence the climax is a let-down. But individually, they are wonderful pieces. Violin virtuoso-brothers Ganesh and Kumaresh have been used brilliantly and have delivered excellent performances for their debut. The movie was based on the novel by Anuradha Ramanan. The film won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues at the 38th National Film Awards. The movie contains two distinct story lines, each story lines revolves around Ganesh and Kumaresh. This movie depicts difficulties women face(d) in a predominantly male dominated society. How these women when pushed to edge fight their ostracized husbands and set a tone and lead a meaningful life.