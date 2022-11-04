Not Available

Oru Yaatra Mozhi

  • Drama

It is a story about a father and a son which is filled with sentiments or sorrow. Govindankutty (Mohanlal) is on a look out for his unknown father seeking to take revenge by killing him for leaving him and his mother. Then enters Anantha Subramaniam (Sivaji Ganeshan) a rich trader, who comes to Govindankutty's home-town and likes him instantly for his loyalty and honesty.

Cast

MohanlalGovindan Kutty
Nedumudi VenuAppu
ThilakanAdhruman
Prakash RajSatya
M.G Soman
BahadoorPappan

