"O. R.U.ZH.I. E "is the abbreviation of the names of friends: O - Oleg, a military pensioner, R - Roman, a scientist, an employee of a research institute, U - Ulyana, a television correspondent, Zh - Zhenya, a physicist, doctor of sciences, I - Igor, entrepreneur, former reporter, husband of Ulyana, E - Egor, laboratory assistant at the provincial research center. Oleg and Roman experience the latest weapons - a rifle with exceptional range and destructive power. The tests are successful, and Oleg is trying to interest the military with these weapons.