Os Destruidores de Rabos

Nacho Vidal moves into directing male-on-male gay sex, in a similar vein to Face Fuckers, his 2006 GayVN Award Winner for Best Specialty Release. Hot and hung Brazilian and Spanish dudes live out edgy anal encounters from which there is no escape. Muscular Latino men dominate each other, bending their slave boys over and probing tight asses with dildos, shaving their buttcheeks, and indulging in breath play and choking, before getting down to raw assfucking. Nacho's scenes evoke thrilling fantasies of rough trade, sexual dread and hard-edged danger on the mean gay streets.