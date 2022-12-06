Os Pelúcias

Animation series aimed at preschool audiences, shows two characters (Pelúcio and Pelúcia), “live” pieces of plush that live in a world made of cloth. Their game is to transform into anything covered with plush: animals, plants, objects and even concepts as joy, fear or will. In these transformations, they experience characteristics and problems of being each of these things: How do bats pee in bed? Do volcanoes have a stomach burn? Is joy a thing or a color? Feeling “on the skin” what it is being “the other”, the characters deal with the notion of otherness and work on issues pertinent to the target audience universe.
