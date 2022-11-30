Os Quatro Paralamas

Not Available

Directed by Roberto Berliner, who accompanies the band since their beginnings, when they played at Circo Voador, in 1983, this film about music and friendship discusses the relationship of the three musicians who go up on stage (Herbert, Bi and João), but also of the fourth element, who barely appears to the media, but who plays a fundamental role: José Fortes, their manager. In a conversation at Bi Ribeiro’s living room, the quartet recalls their career, talk about their unshakable friendship and play songs that are a part of this almost 40-year trajectory.