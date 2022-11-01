Osaka Wrestling Restaurant

Not Available

Ricky aspires to be a famous chef. But rival restauranteur Dragon wants him to fail. So when Ricky's brother suggests that he combine Osaka wrestling with Hong Kong cuisine, his restaurant strikes gold and wins rave reviews, but Dragon swears revenge. Overview: Ricky is a canteen handyman, his goal was to be a famous chef. His boss, One-Eye Dragon, was really mean to him and wanted to kill Ricky. Ricky went to Osaka and looked for his brother Mike. Mike suggested that he wanted to match up Osaka wrestling with the food from Hong Kong. And Mike taught in person the techniques of Osaka wrestling. Famous eating expert Chau visited the restaurant. Mike made the steamed dumpling for Chau to taste and was highly praised. The steamed dumpling attracted all the older customer and the business boomed again. But jeopardy rose! Dragon decided to "do it all", and brought a time bomb into the restaurant...