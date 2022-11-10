1967

Oscar

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 10th, 1967

Studio

Gaumont

This film originated as a play in Paris. The story focuses on the one-day adventures of Bertrand Barnier played with a genius of French cinema, Louis de Funes. In the same morning he learns that his daughter is pregnant, an employee stole a large amount of money from his company, his maid is about to resign in order to marry a wealthy neighbor and his body builder is interested in marrying his daughter. The seemingly complicated story-line is full of comedy or errors and some of the most hilarious mime scenes of the French cinema.

Cast

Claude RichChristian Martin
Agathe NatansonColette Barnier
Claude GensacGermaine Barnier
Sylvia SaurelJacqueline
Dominique PageBernadette
Paul PréboistCharles

