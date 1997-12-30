1997

Oscar and Lucinda

  • Drama
  • Romance

December 30th, 1997

Fox Searchlight Pictures

After a childhood of abuse by his evangelistic father, misfit Oscar Hopkins becomes an Anglican minister and develops a divine obsession with gambling. Lucinda Leplastrier is a rich Australian heiress shopping in London for materials for her newly acquired glass factory back home. Deciding to travel to Australia as a missionary, Oscar meets Lucinda aboard ship, and a mutual obsession blossoms. They make a wager that will alter each of their destinies.

Cate BlanchettLucinda Leplastrier
Ciarán HindsReverend Dennis Hasset
Tom WilkinsonHugh Stratton
Richard RoxburghMr. Jeffries
Christian ManonMr. Tomasetti
Clive RussellTheophilus

