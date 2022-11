Not Available

World Premiere of Oscar Peterson's Easter Suite for Jazz Trio specially composed for this recording Easter Suite for Jazz Trio by Oscar Peterson in nine movements: 1- The Last Supper, 2- The Garden of Gethsemane, 3- Denial, 4- Why have you betrayed me, 5- The Trial, 6- Are you really the King of the Jews?, 7- Why hast you forsaken me?, 8- Jesus Christ lies here tonight, 9- He has risen