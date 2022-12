Not Available

Renowned for his foppish garb, iconoclastic Irishman Oscar Wilde was a gifted writer whose intelligence and razor-edged wit permeated his copious works. But his bohemian lifestyle put Wilde at odds with the Victorian prudery of his day, ultimately resulting in a two-year prison stint on a charge of homosexual conduct. This A&E biography profiles the flamboyant scribe via diaries, still photos and scholarly observations.