Osenniye svadby

Not Available

A poetic story about the first love of the village girl Natasha, loyal to the memory of the deceased fiance. In peacetime, the heroine's fiancé blew up on a mine that remained on the collective farm field since the war, and her life turned into a nightmare. But sooner or later, dreams end and the world opens again. Pregnant Natasha goes to the institutions, seeking to be painted with the father of the unborn child who died tragically. After long ordeals, the girl comes to the conclusion that writing in the marriage book will not change anything in her life.