2005

Oskar and Josefine

  • Family
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 2nd, 2005

Studio

Cosmo Film

Oscar and Josefine are celebrating Midsummer with Oscar's grandparents in the country. A demon, Thorsen, gives Josefine the gift of enabling her to travel back in time. Visiting Oscar's family in the 17th century, Josefine saves a sickly young girl from the stake. But now the villagers see Josefine as a witch and want to burn her at the stake instead.

Cast

Mikkel KonyherThorsen
Kjeld NørgaardThorsen
Adam Gilbert JespersenPeder Rold
Frits Helmuth
Jesper Langberg
Anna Agafia Svideniouk Egholm

View Full Cast >

Images