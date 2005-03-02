Oskar and Josefine

Oscar and Josefine are celebrating Midsummer with Oscar's grandparents in the country. A demon, Thorsen, gives Josefine the gift of enabling her to travel back in time. Visiting Oscar's family in the 17th century, Josefine saves a sickly young girl from the stake. But now the villagers see Josefine as a witch and want to burn her at the stake instead.
|Mikkel Konyher
|Thorsen
|Kjeld Nørgaard
|Thorsen
|Adam Gilbert Jespersen
|Peder Rold
|Frits Helmuth
|Jesper Langberg
|Anna Agafia Svideniouk Egholm
View Full Cast >