2018

Осколки

  • Romance
  • Drama

Release Date

June 7th, 2018

Studio

Hype Film

Him and her. A husband and a wife staying in a cozy hotel where you can come for just a couple of days with a risk to get stuck forever. It is so easy to get trapped in the daily routine. Indeed, nothing is more permanent than the temporary. Their time is like a flat circle. He has his phone calls and business meetings. She is wrapped in her dreams and doubts. All reactions are predictable, all conversations are learnt by heart. An endless LP record of life keeps playing again and again repeating itself. But a few things can break this tune, like a scratch on the record, a crack on a wine glass, a sudden glance or a meeting with a stranger. And then you know: tomorrow will come soon. Any moment something can go wrong, throw you off course, and force you to make a choice.

Cast

Rob CampbellBartender
Alisa KhazanovaWoman
Marisa RyanMarcus' Wife
Chris BeetemHusband
Noah HuntleyMan

