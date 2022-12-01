Oso, Wild Visions from Asturias

Not Available

Following in the footsteps of this iconic animal, the film’s main characters, we will discover the natural environment and its original atmosphere, where flora and fauna witness an intact ecosystem. Gray wolves, black grouse, deer, mountain goats, griffon vultures and black woodpeckers also live on the steep slopes of this mountain. Vincent Munier is a passionate science photographer. His inconspicuous current introductions and a close-up presentation evoke the poetic dimension of this wild, unfamiliar environment.