One of the southern cities of Russia during the NEP. The famous doctor and his wife are killed, the person living opposite Schwartz is kidnapped. The bandits were looking for gold. Then there is a diversion at the factory. The Chekists find out that a man is implicated in everything, posing as a businessman Bespaly, he is Lieutenant Voronov, aka “Chaly” - the leader of the gang. With the selfless efforts of the operatives, the gang manages to neutralize.