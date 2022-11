Not Available

Baron Leijoncloo comes back to Sweden after many years in Argentina. On his way to his good friend Victor Sällberg's home, he loses his luggage. A con artist, Jönsson, finds it, and uses the baron's title to get invited to the manor of Mr. and Mrs. Blomqvist. By a coincidence, the baron also comes to the manor using a fake name. Plot by Mattias Thuresson.