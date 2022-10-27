1943

Ossessione

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 15th, 1943

Studio

Industrie Cinematografiche Italiane

Gino, a young and handsome tramp, stops in a small roadside inn run by Giovanna. She is unsatisfied with her older husband Bragana: she only married him for money. Gino and Giovanna fall in love. But Bragana is inhibiting for their passion, and Giovanna refuses to run away with Gino. "Ossessione", Luchino Visconti's first film is the also the first filmed adaptation of James M. Cain's novle "The Postman Always Rings Twice". It is slightly different than the 1946 John Garfield/Lana Turner version or the 1981 Bob Rafaelson/Nicholson/Lange version, but the basic plot stays the same, except set in Italy.

Cast

Massimo GirottiGino Costa
Dhia CristianiAnita
Elio MarcuzzoLo Spagnolo
Vittorio DuseL'Agente di Polizia
Michele RiccardiniDon Remigio
Juan de LandaGiuseppe Bragana

View Full Cast >

Images