A game becomes deadly serious! An insane cop hunts down five students in a shopping mall after closing time. His life is ruined as he was dishonorably discharged from the police force because of these people. Armed with a Rambo knife and a crossbow, he initially only wants to scare them off, but when he accidentally injures one of the boys deadly, there is no turning back. The witnesses to the murder must be eliminated! So begins a relentless hunt through the mall at night…