Остров Буромского

Not Available

Off the coast of Antarctica, in the southern ocean, there is a small island. No one knows about it, except for polar explorers who winter in Antarctica, and their relatives. On the island, right on the rocks, there are sarcophagi. People who are not written about in geography textbooks are buried here. But without them, it would be impossible to develop Antarctica. More than 60 years have passed since the first burial. During this time, the cemetery has never been completely renovated. Our team of 8 people went to Antarctica to make it for the first time.