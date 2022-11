Not Available

In a convenient world where vending machines offer just about everything, the hero procures whatever he needs from machines on his journey to see the creator. He tries to make a replacement purchase of the earth. But the creator declines his request, saying simply that there's no such thing as a brand new earth. The simplicity of the story illustrates the depths of Osamu Tezuka's despair at the earth's degradation, forming the gist of this 4-minute work.