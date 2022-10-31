Osun Asejire - where the goddess lives

Not Available

Osun is one of the most important of all the Yoruba pantheons. Myths regards her as the only female goddess among the heavenly bodies that God sent to help create the Earth./n Osun was (is) powerful, greatly adored, respected and feared among her male peers. Osun is being worshiped in most Yoruba towns ever since as a mother of all, giver of prosperity, wealth, children, healer of diseases and infirmities, pillar of support in time of distress and so on./n One of the worshiping points of Osun goddess across Yorubaland is Osun Asejire where the goddess dwells and where the spirituality of the goddess is very real. Osun is termed Asejire at Olukeye village in Ibadanland, the border town between Ibadan city and Ikire town - both in Oyo and Osun states of Nigeria respectively./n The word "A se ejire" in Yorubaland literally means two jolly friends - the two friends, so to say.