Oswald earns his living by making videos, for his channel 'OsWorld', on the video sharing platform, 'MeTube'. The constant demand from his growing audience and insatiable ambition drives him forward. He must constantly plunge new depths to keep his subscribers, the 'OsWorldians', entertained. Despite him doing so, he feels that he is underachieving and wants more. An opportunity presents itself in the form of a suicidal fan, offering his life for one of Oswald's videos. He knows the 'bad' publicity would perpetuate him to super stardom but do the ends justify the means?