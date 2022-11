Not Available

The plot focuses on the history of the strong friendly family of the Trifonovs, an entire working dynasty that works at the local city-forming enterprise. Volodya Trifonov is the head of the family, a leader in labor, a participant and winner of factory amateur art contests, a good man with a sense of humor. Everything in the family is good until the youngest son Pashka falls in love with a woman from the paint shop, who is much older than him, and even with three children...