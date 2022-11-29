Otac Arsenije

Not Available

Recently transferred from Monastery Dečani, after 28 years living as a monk, Father Arsenie, Belgrader, a cult figure from the ’80-is, is now engaged in restoring and creating a spiritual and cultural center in the Monastery of Ribnica, near Mionica, central Serbia, which had been destroyed by the Turks in the beginning of the 19th century. By reminiscing about his complex past, Father Arsenie takes us into his daily life: the scenes intertwine with his daily activities as a monk; prayer, service and observing Orthodoxy come first.